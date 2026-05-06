Congress acknowledges receiving TVK letter amidst alliance talks in Tamil Nadu

Speaking to reporters, Chodankar said the letter was discussed by party leaders in New Delhi and that a detailed update would be shared at a joint press conference. He added that the briefing would include the PCC President, CLP leaders, and newly elected MLAs.

"We have called a press conference jointly by our PCC President, CLP leaders, and newly elected MLAs. At that time, we will talk to you in detail and brief you on the details of how we are moving forward. Everything will be updated at 11 o'clock at the Satyamurthy Bhawan. The party called everyone today; they have given the letter to our Congress President, Mr. Khargeji. That letter was discussed yesterday in Delhi. Everything will be discussed when we go together at 11 o'clock," said Chodankar.