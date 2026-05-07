Cong to stage protest against BJP, TN Governor for refusing to invite TVK chief Vijay to form govt

In a statement, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the agitation was organised against the BJP and its "puppet" Governor Arlekar, who are allegedly indulging in backroom manoeuvring to unconstitutionally deny TVK its rightful chance to form the next government.

All senior leaders and office-bearers of the party would take part in the protest organised at all district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on Friday morning, he added in a statement.