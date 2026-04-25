Complaint against Vijay for urging children to influence parents’ votes

Balakrishnan, a VCK functionary from Coimbatore, submitted a petition to the Police Commissioner on Friday, seeking action against the actor-turned-politician. The complaint comes in the wake of Vijay’s speech at a campaign meeting held at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam on the final day of campaigning (April 21) for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Vijay, while addressing the gathering, appealed to his young fans and children across Tamil Nadu to persuade their parents to vote for TVK. Drawing a comparison, he said that just as children insist on getting chocolates or new clothes, they should similarly urge their parents to support him at the polls.