Coimbatore crafts luxury campaign vehicles as poll season revs up

COIMBATORE: As Tamil Nadu heads into another high-voltage election season, political leaders are gearing up for gruelling roadshows in the comfort of their luxury campaign caravans.
From reclining massage sofas, in-built toilets to smooth suspension systems, these high-end campaign caravans designed and modified in Coimbatore are becoming an essential part of the modern political trail.
“For this election, several leaders have customised their vehicles with sophisticated recliner massage sofas that can provide a soothing massage on the move, helping them relax amidst a strenuous campaign,” said PV Mohammed Riaz, managing partner of Koyas and Sons, a firm known for its specialised campaign vehicle modifications.
In recent months, the Force Urbania, a premium unibody passenger van designed for high-end shared travel, has emerged as the preferred vehicle for many leaders seeking an upgrade from traditional Tempo Traveller models.
“Over the past two months, many Urbania vehicles have been converted into luxury campaign vans. These vehicles offer better suspension, which makes them ideal for long hours of travel. Since leaders often spend the entire day on the road during campaigns, they prioritise maximum comfort,” Riaz explained.
These campaign vehicles are typically fitted with an array of features designed for both comfort and public engagement. Hydraulic platforms allow leaders to address crowds from atop the vehicle, while sunroofs, LED lighting systems, in-built toilets, and enhanced seating ensure convenience during packed campaign schedules.
Several high-profile political leaders had their campaign vehicles revamped well in advance of the election buzz. “The remodelled vehicle of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who began campaigning early, was overhauled several months ago. Similarly, the customised vehicles of Chief Minister MK Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran underwent minor upgrades and were delivered earlier. We have been actively working on campaign vehicles over the last few months,” Riaz said.
The firm is also seeing a rise in orders for smaller campaign vehicles such as jeeps and Boleros, typically used by second-rung party leaders as they fan out across constituencies.
With more than five decades in the business, Riaz recalls that one of the earliest prominent campaign vehicles his company was a customised Tempo Traveller for the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who set the trend for political caravans in the State.
The company’s expertise has also attracted politicians from neighbouring states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Leaders from Andhra Pradesh often request advanced safety features.
Politicians there prefer AI-powered cameras that can detect and flag suspicious activity in crowds. At the moment, we don’t have orders from those states since there are no elections scheduled there,” he said.
However, the cost of converting vehicles into campaign-ready caravans has risen significantly in recent years. “Remodelling costs have increased by around 15 to 20 per cent due to higher labour charges, raw material prices, and other expenses,” Riaz said.
As political parties finalise their candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, demand for customised campaign vehicles is expected to pick up further. “We are hopeful that once candidates are announced, we will receive more orders for custom-built campaign vehicles,” Riaz added.