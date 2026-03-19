Coimbatore crafts luxury campaign vehicles as poll season revs up

From reclining massage sofas, in-built toilets to smooth suspension systems, these high-end campaign caravans designed and modified in Coimbatore are becoming an essential part of the modern political trail.

“For this election, several leaders have customised their vehicles with sophisticated recliner massage sofas that can provide a soothing massage on the move, helping them relax amidst a strenuous campaign,” said PV Mohammed Riaz, managing partner of Koyas and Sons, a firm known for its specialised campaign vehicle modifications.

In recent months, the Force Urbania, a premium unibody passenger van designed for high-end shared travel, has emerged as the preferred vehicle for many leaders seeking an upgrade from traditional Tempo Traveller models.