2026 TN elections | CM Stalin retains all but 3 of 33 cabinet colleagues

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday released its list of 164 candidates for the April 23 Assembly polls, renominating Chief Minister MK Stalin, his son and deputy Udhayanidhi -- both from their existing city seats -- and around 30 ministers including Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam and Thangam Thennarasu.
While ministers Mano Thangaraj, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and R Gandhi failed to make it to the list, the party fielded Pon Gowthama Sigamani, son of former Minister K Ponmudi, and Vinoth Gandhi, son of R Gandhi.
Former minister V Senthilbalaji has been shifted from Karur to Coimbatore (South). Similarly, the party also made significant changes in Chennai seats, dropping sitting MLAs from Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Egmore, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, T Nagar and Villivakkam. Of these, Karthik Mohan, son of Anna Nagar MLA Mohan, will contest from Villivakkam.
Addressing the media at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin denied any "delay" in seat-sharing parleys, saying the "patient discussions" have ensured everybody is satisfied. The list reflects a balance between experience and fresh talent, with nearly 60 new candidates included. Stalin added that 125 candidates are graduates, including 15 medical professionals, underlining the party’s emphasis on educated representation. Besides, 18 women are in fray on behalf of the ruling party.
Interestingly, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who recently joined DMK, has been fielded from Bodinayakkanur, the seat he represented in the outgoing Assembly. Two of Panneerselvam's colleagues, Paul Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam, who had joined the DMK earlier, have also been given poll tickets.
Besides DMK's 164 seats, 11 alliance party candidates, including those from Vaiko-led MDMK, will contest on the ruling party's Rising Sun symbol, effectively making it 175 constituencies for the party.