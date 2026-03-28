2026 TN elections | CM Stalin retains all but 3 of 33 cabinet colleagues

While ministers Mano Thangaraj, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and R Gandhi failed to make it to the list, the party fielded Pon Gowthama Sigamani, son of former Minister K Ponmudi, and Vinoth Gandhi, son of R Gandhi.

Former minister V Senthilbalaji has been shifted from Karur to Coimbatore (South). Similarly, the party also made significant changes in Chennai seats, dropping sitting MLAs from Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Egmore, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, T Nagar and Villivakkam. Of these, Karthik Mohan, son of Anna Nagar MLA Mohan, will contest from Villivakkam.