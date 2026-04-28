CM Stalin doubles up Kodaikanal stroll with public outreach, poses for selfies

DINDIGUL: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday interacted with people and tourists in Kodaikanal during his morning walk at the hill station for a second day.
During his 3-km morning walk at Manoranjitha Reservoir, he posed for photographs and selfies with the public waiting along the road.
Some of the public gifted CM Stalin flowers while others greeted him, and the leader responded with handshakes. Stalin is on a brief trip to Kodaikanal with his family after the elections ended on April 23.
The DMK chief is also likely to meet senior party leaders to enquire about measures taken with regard to the appointment of counting agents, party sources said.
Stalin is expected to return to Chennai on April 29.