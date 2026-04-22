Clash between DMK, TVK cadres after campaigning in Alandur

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in the Alandur Assembly constituency after cadres of the DMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) clashed on Tuesday evening following the close of election campaigning.
Both parties have lodged complaints at the St Thomas Mount police station, each accusing the other of initiating the violence.
According to police sources, the incident occurred around 6 pm on Karpaga Vinayagar Road, when campaign teams from both parties encountered each other. An argument reportedly broke out over who should pass through the road first, which escalated into a physical altercation.
The TVK alleged that DMK cadres attacked its members, including the party candidate’s father, using flags. It claimed that at least four of its members were injured and accused the DMK of deliberately provoking the clash.
The DMK, in its complaint, alleged that TVK cadres trespassed into their campaign area, assaulted women participants, and used derogatory language against them. It said its cadres intervened to disperse the group and sought action against those involved.
Minister TM Anbarasan is contesting from Alandur on behalf of the DMK, while Harish is the TVK candidate. Both have been actively campaigning in the constituency.
Police said complaints have been received from both sides and an inquiry is under way.