Citing Srirangam office attack, TVK seeks tighter counting security

TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna, who met the CEO at the Secretariat, said the party had sought enhanced police deployment and the creation of sterile zones to ensure a smooth and orderly counting process.

In a representation, the party flagged an alleged arson attack on its office in Srirangam and expressed concern over possible attempts to disrupt proceedings on the counting day. Aadhav said there were inputs suggesting efforts to intimidate party agents and candidates.