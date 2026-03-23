Chidambaram plays troubleshooter, meets CM Stalin to break deadlock in Puducherry

With the nomination deadline fast approaching, alliance negotiations between the DMK and Congress in Puducherry remain inconclusive, raising uncertainty over the future of their partnership.

In this context, P Chidambaram's meeting with Stalin at his Teynampet residence has gained political significance. The hour-long discussion was also attended by Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram and DMK Puducherry in charge S Jegathratchagan.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, both parties have failed to arrive at a mutually acceptable seat-sharing formula. Initial discussions reportedly revolved around a 16–12 split in favour of Congress, later moving towards an equal 14–14 distribution.