Chidambaram plays troubleshooter, meets CM Stalin to break deadlock in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram met Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday, attempting to break the continuing deadlock in seat-sharing talks between the DMK and Congress for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections.
With the nomination deadline fast approaching, alliance negotiations between the DMK and Congress in Puducherry remain inconclusive, raising uncertainty over the future of their partnership.
In this context, P Chidambaram's meeting with Stalin at his Teynampet residence has gained political significance. The hour-long discussion was also attended by Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram and DMK Puducherry in charge S Jegathratchagan.
Despite multiple rounds of talks, both parties have failed to arrive at a mutually acceptable seat-sharing formula. Initial discussions reportedly revolved around a 16–12 split in favour of Congress, later moving towards an equal 14–14 distribution.
However, negotiations hit a roadblock when Congress demanded key constituencies currently associated with the DMK, including Nellithope, Raj Bhavan, Muthialpet, Kalapet, and Mannadipet.
Among these, Nellithope has emerged as a major sticking point. The constituency is considered a prestige seat for the DMK, having been represented multiple times by former Chief Minister RV Janakiraman. The DMK leadership is reluctant to give up this stronghold, leading to a prolonged stalemate.
Adding to the tension, reports suggest that the DMK is unhappy over Congress engaging with other regional players without prior consultation. Party insiders indicate that if the impasse continues, the DMK may even consider contesting the elections independently, with Jegathratchagan emerging as a potential chief ministerial candidate.
Notably, Chidambaram had previously intervened during a similar deadlock in Tamil Nadu alliance talks, which eventually led to a successful seat-sharing agreement. His current efforts are therefore being closely watched as a possible turning point.
However, no official breakthrough has been announced at time of going to press.