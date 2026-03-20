Cash demands, no alliance hits TVK aspirants

Aspirants alleged that the party expects candidates to mobilise substantial funds, including around Rs 2 crore (minimum) for contesting expenses and an additional Rs 1 crore to be furnished in advance before ticket confirmation. "These expectations are beyond the reach of many grassroots workers who had shown interest," a district-level functionary told DT Next.

The lack of an alliance has further compounded concerns. "If there had been an alliance, we could have taken the risk, even raising money through loans with some assurance. Now, there is neither alliance support nor financial backing. Contesting under such uncertainty is not practical," a district secretary from the Delta region told this correspondent.