Cash demands, no alliance hits TVK aspirants

CHENNAI: Within a day of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay announcing a solo contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections, signs of strain have surfaced within the party, with several aspirants withdrawing from the race citing steep financial expectations and the absence of an alliance.
Party sources said that while more than 300 aspirants had initially come forward seeking tickets, a section has begun communicating their unwillingness to contest.
The withdrawals, insiders noted, stem largely from the financial requirements and uncertainty over electoral prospects without alliance backing.
Aspirants alleged that the party expects candidates to mobilise substantial funds, including around Rs 2 crore (minimum) for contesting expenses and an additional Rs 1 crore to be furnished in advance before ticket confirmation. "These expectations are beyond the reach of many grassroots workers who had shown interest," a district-level functionary told DT Next.
The lack of an alliance has further compounded concerns. "If there had been an alliance, we could have taken the risk, even raising money through loans with some assurance. Now, there is neither alliance support nor financial backing. Contesting under such uncertainty is not practical," a district secretary from the Delta region told this correspondent.
Sources indicated that similar feedback has emerged from multiple districts, with cadres flagging both financial constraints and organisational limitations. Several functionaries have conveyed to the leadership that the current conditions make it difficult to sustain enthusiasm among prospective candidates.
The development comes at a critical juncture for TVK, which had positioned its decision to go solo as a statement of political intent. However, early signs of resistance from within point to the structural challenges a new entrant faces in mounting a statewide contest without established funding channels or electoral partnerships.
The party leadership is expected to review the situation and engage with cadres to address concerns.