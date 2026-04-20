Candidates promise fixes: Residents flag drugs, traffic, civic gaps at Villivakkam meet

CHENNAI: Residents of Villivakkam interacted with their candidates online, an initiative organised by the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations (FOARA). The session saw Villivakkam candidates DMK’s Kaarthik Mohan, TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna and NTK’s Roshini participating and pitching their plans for the constituency.
Key issues raised by residents included increasing drug use among youngsters, lack of play spaces, traffic bottlenecks between Anna Nagar and Villivakkam, power supply disruptions, delays in revenue services such as patta transfers, and concerns over evictions and urban planning.
Responding to concerns over drug abuse, DMK candidate Kaarthik Mohan said that stronger coordination with the police and creating a “diversion” for youth through sports infrastructure would be key. He promised to identify land for parks and develop turf grounds across the constituency, saying engagement in sports could help steer children away from substance abuse.
On infrastructure, he pointed to traffic congestion and ageing power systems as pressing concerns. “The power infrastructure is old and needs to be replaced,” he added. “Upgrades similar to those undertaken in Anna Nagar will be extended to Villivakkam.”
He also assured residents of accessibility, stating that complaints could be routed through his office for resolution.
TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna, meanwhile, framed his pitch around governance reforms, and administrative efficiency. He criticised what he described as “unplanned evictions” in areas such as Sathya Nagar and Bharathi Nagar, alleging that hundreds of residents were displaced without rehabilitation.
“If relocation is necessary, alternative housing must be provided first,” he said. “Development should not favour private entities at the cost of residents.”
On traffic congestion, particularly in the Anna Nagar–Villivakkam stretch, Aadhav said that the lack of infrastructure planning was a key gap and promised flyovers and better road planning. Addressing governance and service delivery, he proposed a structured, tech-driven approach. “Making people wait years for something that can be done in weeks is a big mistake,”
he opined. “Administrative reforms and technology can significantly reduce delays.”
Roshini outlined a 16-point plan titled, ‘Vinnai Thodum Villivakkam’, which included a drug-free Villivakkam, improved storm water drains, better street lighting, playgrounds and drinking water access.