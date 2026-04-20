Candidates promise fixes: Residents flag drugs, traffic, civic gaps at Villivakkam meet

Key issues raised by residents included increasing drug use among youngsters, lack of play spaces, traffic bottlenecks between Anna Nagar and Villivakkam, power supply disruptions, delays in revenue services such as patta transfers, and concerns over evictions and urban planning.

Responding to concerns over drug abuse, DMK candidate Kaarthik Mohan said that stronger coordination with the police and creating a “diversion” for youth through sports infrastructure would be key. He promised to identify land for parks and develop turf grounds across the constituency, saying engagement in sports could help steer children away from substance abuse.