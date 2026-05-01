Candidate from Ramadoss camp assaulted in poll spending dispute

According to police, Suresh Kumar (47), who contested from the Omalur constituency, is a native of Kancheepuram and owns property in Danishpet in Salem.

He had reportedly distributed a substantial sum to party functionaries for campaign-related expenses.

However, Senthil Kumar, a state youth wing secretary of the Ramadoss faction, is said to have sought an additional Rs 5.35 lakh in connection with expenses.