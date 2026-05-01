Candidate from Ramadoss camp assaulted in poll spending dispute

COIMBATORE: A candidate of PMK founder S Ramadoss faction was allegedly assaulted by a party functionary following a dispute over election expenses near a police station in Salem district on Friday.
According to police, Suresh Kumar (47), who contested from the Omalur constituency, is a native of Kancheepuram and owns property in Danishpet in Salem.
He had reportedly distributed a substantial sum to party functionaries for campaign-related expenses.
However, Senthil Kumar, a state youth wing secretary of the Ramadoss faction, is said to have sought an additional Rs 5.35 lakh in connection with expenses.
Tensions escalated when Suresh Kumar demanded a detailed account of the earlier expenditure, leading to a heated exchange.
Police said Senthil Kumar had also taken the candidate’s car about 10 days ago and failed to return it. Following a complaint, both parties were summoned to the Omalur police station for inquiry.
After the questioning, an argument broke out outside the station between Suresh Kumar and another functionary, Ayyavu. In a sudden escalation, Ayyavu allegedly assaulted the candidate with a slipper before others intervened.
Police later detained Ayyavu, who claimed the attack was triggered by a separate financial dispute, while alleging that Suresh Kumar owed him Rs 33 lakh borrowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further inquiry is under way.