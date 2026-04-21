BJP attacks DMK over language policy, cites Naidu model

In a statement, BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad cited Article 350A of the Constitution, asserting that the State is obligated to provide primary education in the mother tongue of minority communities. He alleged that the DMK’s refusal to adopt the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and its three-language formula has restricted learning opportunities and undermined multilingual competence.

Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin, the BJP said the policy reflects narrow linguistic politics and accused the ruling party of double standards by allowing Hindi instruction in select private institutions.