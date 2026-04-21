BJP attacks DMK over language policy, cites Naidu model

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Tuesday accused the DMK government of denying linguistic minorities their right to mother-tongue education and weakening students’ prospects through its two-language policy.
In a statement, BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad cited Article 350A of the Constitution, asserting that the State is obligated to provide primary education in the mother tongue of minority communities. He alleged that the DMK’s refusal to adopt the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and its three-language formula has restricted learning opportunities and undermined multilingual competence.
Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin, the BJP said the policy reflects narrow linguistic politics and accused the ruling party of double standards by allowing Hindi instruction in select private institutions.
The party also criticised actors Kamal Haasan and Prakash Raj for supporting the DMK’s stance.
Contrasting Tamil Nadu’s approach with that of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the BJP said a broader language framework enhances students’ skills and employability, and claimed voters would respond to the issue in the elections.