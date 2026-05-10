At 18 pc, TVK MLAs-elect record fewer serious criminal cases than Dravidian majors

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch, 19 of TVK’s 107 winning MLAs, accounting for 18%, face serious criminal cases. In comparison, 14 of the DMK’s 59 winning legislators (24%) and 14 of the AIADMK’s 47 MLAs analysed (30%) have serious criminal charges pending against them. Overall, 56 of the State’s 233 winning MLAs face serious criminal cases.

During the election, the AIADMK had the highest number of candidates with serious criminal cases at 60. TVK followed with 43 candidates out of 231, while the DMK had 32 and the Congress five.