At 18 pc, TVK MLAs-elect record fewer serious criminal cases than Dravidian majors

CHENNAI: The 2026 Assembly election saw all major parties field candidates facing serious criminal cases, but the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) — which broke the Dravidian majors’ decades-long grip on power — recorded a lower proportion of such cases among its winning MLAs compared to the DMK and AIADMK.
According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch, 19 of TVK’s 107 winning MLAs, accounting for 18%, face serious criminal cases. In comparison, 14 of the DMK’s 59 winning legislators (24%) and 14 of the AIADMK’s 47 MLAs analysed (30%) have serious criminal charges pending against them. Overall, 56 of the State’s 233 winning MLAs face serious criminal cases.
During the election, the AIADMK had the highest number of candidates with serious criminal cases at 60. TVK followed with 43 candidates out of 231, while the DMK had 32 and the Congress five.
Among TVK legislators, Katpadi MLA Dr M Sudhakar faces charges under IPC Sections 307 and 326 relating to attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons. RK Nagar MLA N Marie Wilson faces charges linked to culpable homicide and attempt to culpable homicide under IPC Sections 304(ii) and 308. Villivakkam MLA Aadhav Arjuna and Thiyagarayanagar MLA Anand N face BNS provisions related to culpable homicide and attempt to culpable homicide. Poonamallee (SC) MLA Prakasam R faces allegations related to sexual harassment, outraging a woman’s modesty and criminal intimidation.
Among TVK MLAs, Madurai East legislator Karthikeyan S faces some of the most serious allegations, including cheating, forgery, and charges related to preparing for dacoity and unlawful assembly for dacoity. Sulur MLA NM Sukumar faces criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery-related allegations, while Thousand Lights MLA Prabhakar JCD faces charges including criminal breach of trust by a public servant, theft and house-breaking.
In the DMK, Coimbatore South MLA V Senthilbalaji and Veppanahalli MLA Srinivasan PS face IPC Section 307 charges for attempted murder. Senthilbalaji also faces allegations of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The DMK also has several MLAs facing allegations of corruption and financial offences. Palayamkottai MLA M Abdul Wahab faces charges including cheating, forgery of valuable security, criminal breach of trust, possession of forged documents and criminal conspiracy. Orathanadu MLA R Vaithilingam faces allegations of house-breaking, theft, criminal breach of trust, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin faces multiple cases under IPC Sections 153A and 295A relating to promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings. Thiruvidaimarudur MLA Govi Chezhiaan and Thirumangalam MLA Manimaran M also face charges related to communal enmity.
Nagapattinam MLA MH Jawahirullah faces charges linked to rioting with deadly weapons, assault on public servants and criminal intimidation. He was also previously convicted in a separate case under IPC Section 120B and provisions of the Foreign Contributions Act, though the matter remains under appeal.
Among AIADMK MLAs, Karur legislator MR Vijayabhaskar faces kidnapping-related allegations under IPC Section 365. Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani faces multiple charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and corruption. Viralimalai MLA Vijayabaskar C and Lalgudi MLA Leemarose Martin face allegations of cheating, forgery, corruption, and money laundering under the PMLA.
Jolarpet MLA Veeramani KC faces bribery, criminal intimidation and election-related offences, while Bargur MLA EC Govindarasan faces criminal intimidation charges involving threats of death or grievous hurt. Several other AIADMK MLAs, including Ravimanoharan K, Shanmugam C Ve and D Velazhagan, face bribery and election-related cases. Tiruttani MLA G Hari and Harur MLA Sampathkumar V face charges linked to assault or use of criminal force against public servants under BNS Section 132.