Assembly polls: Voting begins in Puducherry amid tight security

Voters lined up enthusiastically before the polling stations in Puducherry, and in its enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to exercise their franchise. Polling began at 7 am and it is set to go on till 6 pm.

Puducherry district collector A Kulothungan said people are taking in the polls in a very brisk manner and added that all basic amenities have been ensured in polling stations.