Assembly polls: Voting begins in Puducherry amid tight security

PUDUCHERRY: Voting for the Assembly election commenced amid tight security across the union territory of Puducherry on Thursday with 9.50 lakh voters set to decide the electoral fortunes of the ruling NDA, determined to retain power and the opposition INDIA bloc, which is steadfast in its aim to win polls and assume power.
Voters lined up enthusiastically before the polling stations in Puducherry, and in its enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to exercise their franchise. Polling began at 7 am and it is set to go on till 6 pm.
Puducherry district collector A Kulothungan said people are taking in the polls in a very brisk manner and added that all basic amenities have been ensured in polling stations.
Asked about the alleged irregularity of distribution of "tokens," at Bagur, he said action was being taken following receipt of complaints.
At VO Chidambaranar school, a "robot" offered chocolates to welcome voters to cast their voters.
The NDA led by the AINRC and the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK and the VCK are the two principal alliances in the race and the entry of actor-politician led Vijay's TVK has led to lot of expectations.
Actor-director Seeman's NTK is another party which is in the race, determined to make a mark.
The Union Territory has a total of 9.50 lakh voters spread over Puducherry (23 Assembly segments) Karaikal (five), Mahe and Yanam (having one constituency each) and the territorial Assembly is 30-member strong. Women voters with a strength of 5.03 lakh outnumber men, who account for 4.46 lakh voters
The union territory has 1,099 polling stations --with webcasting amenities-- and of them 209 have been identified as vulnerable and a total of 294 candidates are in the fray which includes 40 women candidates and 117 independents.
Officials said around 5,000 officials and 2,800 police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. All toddy, arrack and liquor outlets and restaurants serving liquor were closed and the Excise Department directed closure of shops for three days from April 7 to 9 for smooth conduct of the election.
Puducherry registered 82.2 per cent polling in the last Assembly polls held in 2021.
The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK and the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK and the VCK are the two principal alliances in the race and the entry of actor-politician led Vijay's TVK has led to a lot of expectations.
Among the important contestants are the AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is facing challenge from the Puducherry pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam in Thattanchavady constituency, the pocket borough of Rangasamy.
The CM is also contesting from Mangalam seat. Leader of opposition in the outgoing Assembly, DMK's R Siva is fighting from Villianur segment where M Ravikumar of AINRC is his immediate rival in the multi-cornered contest.
Actor-director Seeman's NTK is another party which is in the race, determined to make a mark.