Apr 23 polls: A look at key constituencies and star candidates in Tamil Nadu

Kolathur constituency in Chennai is undoubtedly the most popular segment in the whole of Tamil Nadu as it is being nurtured by Chief Minister MK Stalin and it is often in news for inauguration of welfare projects and visits of the CM Stalin, also the DMK President, is expected to retain Kolathur constituency. He has been representing it since 2011.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai is another constituency which attracts a lot of attention as it is represented by deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and he is expected to fight again from here. Not only Kolathur and Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni, but Chennai is considered a DMK stronghold for decades.