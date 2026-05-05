Among many factors, young members within families played a crucial role in shaping this mandate: Vijay

In a statement, Vijay said the party had endured sustained ridicule since its inception but chose to rely solely on public support. "From the beginning, we were mocked and dismissed. That is natural in politics. We moved past it, placed our faith in the people and stood firm in the electoral arena without depending on anyone, " he said.

He said attempts to undermine the party through criticism masked as neutrality did not weaken its resolve. "We were subjected to insults and slander, but the people of Tamil Nadu our own held us with unwavering affection, " he said, crediting voters for the scale of the victory.