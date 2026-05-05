Among many factors, young members within families played a crucial role in shaping this mandate: Vijay

CHENNAI: Declaring the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) surge as a decisive political shift, party president C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday said the electorate had delivered a mandate that transcends conventional politics, as the fledgling outfit emerged with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and moved towards government formation.
In a statement, Vijay said the party had endured sustained ridicule since its inception but chose to rely solely on public support. "From the beginning, we were mocked and dismissed. That is natural in politics. We moved past it, placed our faith in the people and stood firm in the electoral arena without depending on anyone, " he said.
He said attempts to undermine the party through criticism masked as neutrality did not weaken its resolve. "We were subjected to insults and slander, but the people of Tamil Nadu our own held us with unwavering affection, " he said, crediting voters for the scale of the victory.
Describing the outcome as an extraordinary election that has shaken Indian politics, Vijay said the verdict reflected deeper social currents. "Among many factors, young members within families played a crucial role in shaping this mandate, " he said.
Framing the result as more than a party victory, Vijay said it marked the assertion of a people-driven democracy nurtured in the hearts of Tamil Nadu. He added that the mandate had effectively rejected the dominance of money in electoral politics. "A political culture driven by money power has been buried, " he said.
Calling TVK a primary force for change, he thanked party workers, office-bearers at all levels and supporters, including those active on digital platforms, for their contribution.
"To the people of Tamil Nadu who made what seemed impossible possible, I offer my lifelong gratitude, " Vijay said, while also extending his message to those who did not vote for the party. "They, too, will come to embrace us in the days ahead, " he added.