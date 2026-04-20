2026 TN elections | Amit Shah skips Mylapore address after roadshow; BJP cites logistics, insiders blame poor turnout

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday skipped a scheduled campaign address at the conclusion of a roadshow in Mylapore, with the BJP attributing the move to logistical constraints even as sections within the party offered differing accounts.
Shah, who earlier addressed a rally in Modakurichi targeting the DMK-Congress alliance, ended his roadshow short of the designated venue at South Mada Street, where he was slated to deliver a speech and interact with select media organisations.
The roadshow, held after a darshan at the Kapaleeshwarar temple, saw Shah share the campaign vehicle with BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan (Mylapore), AIADMK nominee MK Ashok (Velachery) and B Valarmathi (Thousand Lights). Union Minister Piyush Goyal accompanied him.
Party leaders projected strong mobilisation along the Mada streets. However, sources told DT Next that the programme was curtailed shortly before its scheduled end. "He was expected to address the gathering and interact with a few media houses, but the roadshow was concluded earlier than planned, and he left without speaking," sources said, adding that requests from local leaders to continue were declined.
Accounts within the party varied. A section of functionaries cited time constraints linked to Shah's return schedule and delays caused by crowd movement along the narrow streets. Others pointed to a turnout that fell short of internal expectations, suggesting it may have weighed on the decision to drop the address.
Sources also indicated that Shah had limited his campaign engagements in the State and agreed to select appearances towards the closing phase. "He addressed in Modakurichi but not in Chennai, where the impact would have been wider," a source said.
BJP state chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy rejected suggestions of any discontent. "The response to the roadshow was overwhelming. Shah was happy and left with a smile. Claims that he was upset are baseless," he said, maintaining that the decision to skip the speech was not indicative of dissatisfaction.