Alliances, seat-sharing hold parties back as EC sounds poll bugle

The DMK-led alliance, which heads the ruling coalition in the State, has so far reached seat-sharing agreements only with the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a few smaller parties. Out of the 234 Assembly constituencies, the DMK has so far finalised arrangements covering about 38 seats for its allies.

However, talks with major alliance partners such as the DMDK, Left parties (CPI and CPM) and the VCK are still on. These parties are reportedly seeking double-digit seat allocations, resulting in a stalemate that has persisted for nearly ten days.