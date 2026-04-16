AIADMK, TVK lock horns with three-time winner TN CM in Kolathur

Though Santhanakrishnan and Babu are no novice to electoral fray, they are pitted against Stalin who had romped home the winner in 2011, 2016, and 2021 Assembly elections from Kolathur, and had established the seat as his fort.

Despite the high stakes, both Santhanakrishnan and Babu have been actively campaigning in this constituency in north Chennai, where Stalin has introduced several innovative initiatives including Mudhalvar Padaippagam, a co-working space and learning centre that was replicated in other constituencies across the state.

This three-storied white building is the first government-run co-working space in the country, and it is being managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation.