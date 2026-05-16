AIADMK rebels defy EPS, say ousted office-bearers will continue

CHENNAI: Escalating the revolt in the AIADMK, rebel leaders and party deputy general secretary Natham R Viswanathan and headquarters secretary SP Velumani on Friday openly challenged general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s authority, asserting that office-bearers removed by him would continue in their respective posts.
In separate statements, the leaders accused Palaniswami of taking unilateral decisions on election strategy and alliance matters and alleged that he failed to consult senior functionaries after the party’s electoral defeat.
While acknowledging Palaniswami’s role in the campaign, the rebel leaders said his “I am everything” approach was unacceptable to cadres and senior leaders.
Velumani claimed that a majority of AIADMK MLAs, district secretaries and cadres were in favour of extending support to the TVK government in line with the people’s mandate. He also rejected allegations that the dissident camp was attempting to split the party.
Calling for collective introspection over the poll debacle, Velumani urged the leadership to consult senior leaders and adopt an inclusive approach to revive the party.
Meanwhile, two former Ministers removed from party posts for allegedly backing the rebel camp met Palaniswami on Friday and reaffirmed their loyalty to him.
Former Minister KC Veeramani, who was removed as Tirupattur district secretary, told reporters that he continued to support Palaniswami. The party appointed S Pasupathi, deputy secretary of the medical wing, as his replacement.
Former Minister P Benjamin, removed as Tiruvallur central district secretary, also met Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence and clarified that he had not supported the rival faction.
A day earlier, Benjamin and his supporters had visited the MGR and Jayalalithaa memorials and expressed dissatisfaction over his removal despite remaining loyal to Palaniswami.