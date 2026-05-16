AIADMK rebels defy EPS, say ousted office-bearers will continue

Velumani claimed that a majority of AIADMK MLAs, district secretaries and cadres were in favour of extending support to the TVK government in line with the people’s mandate. He also rejected allegations that the dissident camp was attempting to split the party.

Calling for collective introspection over the poll debacle, Velumani urged the leadership to consult senior leaders and adopt an inclusive approach to revive the party.

Meanwhile, two former Ministers removed from party posts for allegedly backing the rebel camp met Palaniswami on Friday and reaffirmed their loyalty to him.