AIADMK leaders remain non-committal on DMK alliance

It may be noted that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party but has fallen short of the numbers needed to prove a majority. As a result, TVK is now seeking support from the VCK and left parties. Reports suggest that the DMK may back the AIADMK to form the government.

AIADMK MLAs, who had been camping in Puducherry, returned to Chennai on Friday. In a related development, the DMK leadership has directed its MLAs to remain in Chennai until the 10th of this month.