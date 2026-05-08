AIADMK leaders remain non-committal on DMK alliance

CHENNAI: AIADMK MP Thambidurai has stated that "good governance will come," while former minister Pollachi Jayaraman expressed confidence that an AIADMK government would be formed soon. However, both leaders avoided giving clear answers regarding a possible alliance with the DMK.
It may be noted that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party but has fallen short of the numbers needed to prove a majority. As a result, TVK is now seeking support from the VCK and left parties. Reports suggest that the DMK may back the AIADMK to form the government.
AIADMK MLAs, who had been camping in Puducherry, returned to Chennai on Friday. In a related development, the DMK leadership has directed its MLAs to remain in Chennai until the 10th of this month.
Against this backdrop, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Thambidurai met party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence this morning. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Thambidurai said that only the party leadership would announce any decision on a DMK-AIADMK alliance. He added that the leadership would also decide on a potential tie-up with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He further reiterated that the AIADMK would provide good governance.
Former Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman also met Edappadi Palaniswami. When asked by reporters whether the AIADMK was holding alliance talks with the DMK, he said only the party leadership could share those details. On the possibility of a coalition government with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he said Edappadi Palaniswami would comment on it. He also asserted that the AIADMK would deliver good governance in the future.