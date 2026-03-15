AIADMK forms panel for seat talks

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has constituted a four-member committee to hold seat-sharing talks with its alliance partners for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The committee comprises former Ministers KP Munusamy, Natham Viswanathan, SP Velumani and Valarmathi. The panel will hold discussions with parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, including the BJP, TMC, PMK and Puratchi Bharatham, regarding the allocation of constituencies.
However, uncertainty remains over whether the AIADMK will hold direct talks with Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. He earlier stated that the constituencies his party would contest would be allocated by the BJP, raising questions about whether direct negotiations would take place.
The NDA is starting late in forming a seat-sharing committee, even as the ruling front has long since crossed that stage.
The delay was attributed to the BJP seeking a larger share of constituencies and insisting that it would allocate seats to some of the other parties in the alliance. Formal talks are expected to begin from Monday, with initial discussions likely to be held with smaller parties in the alliance.
With the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections now announced, the AIADMK has moved to form its committee and begin negotiations on seat-sharing.
In the coming days, discussions will be held with alliance partners to decide the number of seats allotted to each party and the constituencies they will contest.
As nominations for the elections are expected to begin on March 30, the AIADMK is likely to have around two weeks to complete negotiations with its alliance partners and finalise the seat-sharing arrangement.