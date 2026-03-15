AIADMK forms panel for seat talks

The committee comprises former Ministers KP Munusamy, Natham Viswanathan, SP Velumani and Valarmathi. The panel will hold discussions with parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, including the BJP, TMC, PMK and Puratchi Bharatham, regarding the allocation of constituencies.

However, uncertainty remains over whether the AIADMK will hold direct talks with Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. He earlier stated that the constituencies his party would contest would be allocated by the BJP, raising questions about whether direct negotiations would take place.