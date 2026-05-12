AIADMK crisis: 30 rebel MLAs to announce support to TVK

Pointing out that the AIADMK was floated to oppose and "uproot" the DMK, Shanmugam said all the party members opposed Palaniswami's proposal to form a government with the support of the MK Stalin-led party. He added that any such proposal contradicted the AIADMK's fundamental principles.

The party needs a "new life now," and the "Amma (Jayalalithaa) rule" should return, and therefore, he added, they should support TVK.

The AIADMK leadership, however, dismissed the allegations as "rumours" and accused the dissident leaders of "unleashing a bag of lies" after failing to secure victories in their own districts.