After house arrest charge, EPS now assures probe into M Karunanidhi's death

Addressing party cadre during a campaign in Tiruchy on Monday, the AIADMK chief didn't show signs of backing down from his allegation that MK was held under house arrest during his last days. He has now moved a step further by alleging conspiracies behind the death of M Karunanidhi.

Referring to the 2021 DMK poll promise of an investigation into the death of AIADMK late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a poll campaign in Tiruchy, EPS said that the AIADMK will initiate a proper investigation into Karunanidhi's death as well.

“I earlier asserted that Karunanidhi was under house arrest, referring to the DMK senior leader A Raja’s audio clip. However, Stalin had denied that I was ridiculing the late leader. If AIADMK returns to power, we will initiate a proper investigation into the death of Karunanidhi and get due punishment to whoever is found guilty," he said.