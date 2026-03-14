98 TVK district secretaries open to aligning with 'ideological rival' BJP

CHENNAI: In a major departure from its leader Vijay’s public posturing till now, a majority of TVK district secretaries have backed the idea of forging an alliance with the NDA, party sources said.
This comes at a time when the AIADMK, which is leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, is yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements with allies. Incidentally, right from the party launch, Vijay had termed the BJP as his ideological rival.
Chairing the deliberations held through video conferencing on Friday, party general secretary N Anand sought the views of district secretaries on whether it should contest independently or as part of an alliance.
Sources said that of the 120 out of 132 district secretaries who took part in the consultation, 98 favoured entering into an alliance with NDA if TVK secures a substantial share of seats and retains political prominence within the coalition.
"Most district secretaries were of the view that an alliance could be considered if it ensures adequate representation and does not dilute the party's political identity," a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.
However, a smaller group reportedly argued that the party should contest independently, citing what they described as growing public support for Vijay and the party across the State. "They believe the party has built significant momentum and should capitalise on it by contesting alone," another TVK insider said.
Within the party, the implications of a potential tie-up with the BJP on minority voters have also figured in the discussions. Sources said the leadership has begun engaging with district secretaries from minority communities to address their concerns.
According to BJP sources, exploratory contacts have been initiated through multiple channels. "The NDA leadership sees Vijay as a significant electoral force. Discussions are happening informally, but the main challenge is the number of seats TVK is likely to demand," a BJP leader familiar with the developments said.
The AIADMK's delay in finalising seat-sharing arrangements with allies has fuelled speculation that space may be kept open for a possible understanding with TVK.
Insiders added that TVK has already prepared a preliminary list of candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies, keeping open the option of contesting independently if alliance talks fail.
A final decision on the alliance question is expected soon, party sources indicated.