30 ministers in DMK's list; Senthilbalaji moves to Coimbatore, OPS in Bodi

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday released its list of 164 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election, with Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin and several senior leaders set to contest.
The DMK has also accommodated recent entrants from the AIADMK, with leaders such as O Panneerselvam, Paul Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam fielded from Bodinayakanur, Alangulam and Orathanadu, respectively.
The list includes around 31 ministers, with key leaders such as Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam and Thangam Thennarasu retaining their respective constituencies.
However, Ministers Mano Thangaraj, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and R Gandhi, have not been fielded this time.
In a notable move, the DMK has introduced new faces in place of some senior leaders, with Pon Gowthama Sigamani, son of former minister K Ponmudy, and Vinoth Gandhi, son of R Gandhi, entering the electoral fray.
In another key development, former Minister V Senthilbalaji has been shifted from Karur to Coimbatore (South) constituency.
The party has also made changes in several Chennai constituencies, dropping sitting MLAs from Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Egmore, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, T Nagar and Villivakkam, and fielding new candidates. Among them, Karthik Mohan, son of Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan, has been fielded from Villivakkam.
Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said the list reflects a balance between experience and fresh talent, with around 60 new faces included.
He added that 125 candidates are graduates, including 15 medical professionals, highlighting the party’s focus on educated representatives.
With the candidate list announced, the DMK has moved into the next phase of its campaign, gearing up for a high-stakes electoral contest across Tamil Nadu.