30 ministers in DMK's list; Senthilbalaji moves to Coimbatore, OPS in Bodi

The DMK has also accommodated recent entrants from the AIADMK, with leaders such as O Panneerselvam, Paul Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam fielded from Bodinayakanur, Alangulam and Orathanadu, respectively.

The list includes around 31 ministers, with key leaders such as Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam and Thangam Thennarasu retaining their respective constituencies.

However, Ministers Mano Thangaraj, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and R Gandhi, have not been fielded this time.