2026 TN polls | Vijay missing, TVK fields lookalike to campaign for candidates

But seldom has a lookalike been drawn into the centre of an election campaign to compensate for a leader's sustained absence. In the 2026 Assembly polls, that unusual role is being played by "Vijay Madhi", as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) grapples with the limited on-ground presence of its founder, C Joseph Vijay.

Being a fan is easy; being a stand-in is not. For Madhiyazhagan (34), a BSc, BEd graduate from Pappampatti near Palani, the transformation into a near mirror image of Vijay over 15 years has brought both visibility and vulnerability. "Banks deny me loans. They see me as an artist without stability, not as a businessman," he told DT Next, underlining how his persona has begun to undercut his livelihood as a barber, his primary source of income.