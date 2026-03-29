2026 TN polls| Thirumavalavan to contest from Kattumannarkoil, calls for stronger role in State politics

He also unveiled a list of candidates for key constituencies. Party deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu will contest from Tindivanam (SC), while senior leader Sakthivel, also known as Aatralarasu, has been fielded from Periyakulam (SC). Deputy general secretary and advocate Ezhil Karolin will contest from Arakkonam (SC), and Abdul Rahman of the Islamic Democratic Peravai has been nominated from Panruti. Organising secretary Panneerdas will contest from Tiruporur, while Dr. K. Malathi will represent the party in Kallakurichi (SC). General secretary M Sinthanai Selvan has been fielded from Cheyyur (SC).

Calling for a decisive mandate, he urged party cadre to aim for a clean sweep, stating that the party must re-emerge as a decisive political force capable of shaping the direction of Tamil Nadu politics. He expressed regret over the inability to renominate three sitting representatives, including S.S. Balaji, Aloor Shanavas and Panaiyur Babu, noting that the decision had been taken with difficulty.