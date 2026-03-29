2026 TN polls| Thirumavalavan to contest from Kattumannarkoil, calls for stronger role in State politics

CHENNAI: VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday announced that he will contest from the Kattumannarkoil Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections, asserting the need for his party to focus more sharply on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the coming phase.
Speaking during a Facebook Live address announcing his party’s candidates for the upcoming April 23 polls, he said the post-election political environment in the State was likely to undergo significant changes, necessitating a stronger intervention by his party. In this context, he said he would enter the fray from Kattumannarkoil as party president.
He also unveiled a list of candidates for key constituencies. Party deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu will contest from Tindivanam (SC), while senior leader Sakthivel, also known as Aatralarasu, has been fielded from Periyakulam (SC). Deputy general secretary and advocate Ezhil Karolin will contest from Arakkonam (SC), and Abdul Rahman of the Islamic Democratic Peravai has been nominated from Panruti. Organising secretary Panneerdas will contest from Tiruporur, while Dr. K. Malathi will represent the party in Kallakurichi (SC). General secretary M Sinthanai Selvan has been fielded from Cheyyur (SC).
Calling for a decisive mandate, he urged party cadre to aim for a clean sweep, stating that the party must re-emerge as a decisive political force capable of shaping the direction of Tamil Nadu politics. He expressed regret over the inability to renominate three sitting representatives, including S.S. Balaji, Aloor Shanavas and Panaiyur Babu, noting that the decision had been taken with difficulty.
Referring to electoral challenges, Thirumavalavan said the party had aligned with DMK despite constraints, including not being able to secure additional constituencies it had sought. He specifically expressed disappointment at not securing the Harur constituency and conveyed his regret to party workers in the Dharmapuri district.
Emphasising the broader political context, he said the alliance was driven by the need to prevent the rise of Right-wing and communal forces in the State. He added that, despite grievances and constraints inherent in electoral politics, the party would face the challenges with resolve and reaffirm its position as a significant political force.
Kattumannarkoil (SC)– Thol Thirumavalavan
Tindivanam (SC) – Vanni Arasu
Periyakulam (SC) – Sakthivel (Aatralarasu)
Arakkonam (SC) – Ezhil Karolin
Panruti – Abdul Rahman
Tiruporur – Panneerdas
Kallakurichi (SC) – Dr. K. Malathi
Cheyyur (SC) – M. Sinthanai Selvan