2026 TN polls | CPI fields familiar faces, grassroots champions

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced its candidates for five Assembly constituencies, including two sitting MLAs, largely banking on experienced leaders and grassroots organisers with a mix of legislative track record and organisational depth.
In Thiruthuraipoondi, the party has re-nominated sitting MLA K Marimuthu (55), a commerce graduate and long-time party functionary. A full-time worker since joining the CPI in 1994, he currently serves on the state executive committee.
Thalli will see T Ramachandran, a sitting legislator, contest for a fifth time. A three-time MLA elected in 2006, 2011 and 2021, he first entered the Assembly as an Independent before aligning with the CPI.
In Bhavanisagar, PL Sundaram (57), a veteran who joined the CPI in 1989, has been fielded again. He had won from the constituency in 2011 and lost in the 2016 and 2021 polls.
For Tirupur North, the CPI has named Ravi alias M Subramaniam (69), a senior leader and current state deputy secretary. With political roots dating back to his student days, he has held several organisational roles, including district secretary for over a decade. He was also a former municipal councillor.
In Srivilliputhur, the party has opted for P Mahalingam (52), a grassroots organiser and agriculturist.
Another DMK ally, CPM, which has also been allotted five seats, is likely to declare its candidates after the party's state committee meeting on Monday evening. CPM has been allotted its two sitting seats, Kilvelur (SC) and Gandarvankottai (SC), along with Thiruvottiyur, Palani and Padmanabhapuram. CPM, however, awaits confirmation from Congress on the exchange of the Padmanabhapuram seat for the Vilavancode constituency, both of which fall under the Kanniyakumari district.