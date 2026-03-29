2026 TN polls | CPI fields familiar faces, grassroots champions

In Thiruthuraipoondi, the party has re-nominated sitting MLA K Marimuthu (55), a commerce graduate and long-time party functionary. A full-time worker since joining the CPI in 1994, he currently serves on the state executive committee.

Thalli will see T Ramachandran, a sitting legislator, contest for a fifth time. A three-time MLA elected in 2006, 2011 and 2021, he first entered the Assembly as an Independent before aligning with the CPI.