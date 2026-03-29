2026 TN polls | Annamalai skips Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reception in Coimbatore, kicks up row

COIMABATORE: The absence of former state BJP president K Annamalai during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Coimbatore on Sunday has triggered speculation within political circles.
Prime Minister Modi landed at the Coimbatore International Airport en route to Kerala for an election campaign. While several BJP and AIADMK leaders were present to receive him, Annamalai, whose name reportedly figured in the list, was conspicuously absent.
Responding to reporters' queries, senior BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan said she was unaware of the reason for his absence.
“After arriving at the airport, I enquired about his arrival. His name was there in the list of those scheduled to receive the Prime Minister, but I was told he did not turn up. I will check what happened,” she said.
Annamalai’s absence has added fuel to ongoing speculation about possible discontent within the party, particularly over the seat-sharing arrangement with AIADMK for the upcoming assembly elections.
When asked whether Annamalai would contest the polls, the BJP leader maintained that the decision would rest with the party’s central leadership.
Meanwhile, BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, who was among those present at the airport, said the party’s candidate list would be released shortly. Taking a swipe at the DMK, he criticised it for re-nominating the same candidates.
“Even when new faces are introduced, governance remains in the hands of the same leadership. That is why there needs to be a change,” he said.