2026 TN electrions | Governor post awaiting EPS, mocks Kanimozhi

COIMBATORE: DMK MP K Kanimozhi on Thursday said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami may be appointed as Governor of some state after the Assembly polls.
Addressing a campaign rally in Namakkal, she said those aligning with the BJP would face political setbacks.
“However, the job of a governor is not so difficult. Tamil Nadu had a Governor who used to walk out within five minutes of the session in the Assembly,” she said, taking a jibe at former Governor RN Ravi. Adding that Palaniswami had betrayed both Tamil Nadu and his own party, the people would teach him a fitting lesson in the upcoming polls.
Accusing Palaniswami of using inappropriate language against Chief Minister MK Stalin out of fear of defeat, Kanimozhi said the upcoming polls are a battle between Keezhadi, a symbol of our regional pride, and Nagpur, which has the RSS headquarters backing the BJP. “Vote for the rising sun symbol of the DMK to protect our rights,” she said.
Earlier, while campaigning in Pudhuchatram, Kanimozhi mocked Palaniswami by saying the ‘leader of ten defeats’ will secure eleventh after the 2026 polls.