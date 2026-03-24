2026 TN elections|DMDK beats others in double-digit race; secures 10

Speaking to reporters after signing the agreement, Premalatha said there was no secrecy in the negotiations and expressed confidence in the alliance's prospects.

Quoting a popular dialogue of actor Rajinikanth, she said, “Even if we come late, we will be the latest,” signalling the party's renewed political entry.

She said the party would soon form a committee to finalise the constituencies. The DMDK has already submitted a list of around 25 preferred constituencies, including Virudhunagar, Virudhachalam, Gudiyatham and Rishivandiyam, where it had previously performed well in the 2011 Assembly election.