2026 TN elections|DMDK beats others in double-digit race; secures 10

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam DMDK) has walked away with 10 Assembly seats from the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) leader DMK, even as long-time associates of the tie-up failed to secure their dream of a double-digit tally.
With this favourable deal, the Premalatha-led DMDK becomes the party with the third-largest seat share in DMK's alliance, after Congress, which got 28.
The seat-sharing agreement was finalised on Tuesday between DMK president MK Stalin and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant at Anna Arivalayam. The 10-seat deal is an icing on the cake for DMDK, which also secured a Rajya Sabha seat for party treasurer LK Sudhish.
Speaking to reporters after signing the agreement, Premalatha said there was no secrecy in the negotiations and expressed confidence in the alliance's prospects.
Quoting a popular dialogue of actor Rajinikanth, she said, “Even if we come late, we will be the latest,” signalling the party's renewed political entry.
She said the party would soon form a committee to finalise the constituencies. The DMDK has already submitted a list of around 25 preferred constituencies, including Virudhunagar, Virudhachalam, Gudiyatham and Rishivandiyam, where it had previously performed well in the 2011 Assembly election.
“We will follow alliance dharma and work for the victory of all alliance partners,” she said, expressing confidence that the alliance would win over 200 seats.
With this allocation, the DMDK has secured a significant share in the alliance, marking a notable comeback in Tamil Nadu's electoral landscape.
2006 - No alliance - 01 / 234 seats contested, 8.38% votes
2011 - AIADMK alliance - 28/41 seats contested, 7.88% votes
2016 - Makkal Nala Kootani - 0/104 seats contested, 2.39% votes
2021 - AMMK alliance - 0/60 seats contested, 0.43% votes