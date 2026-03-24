2026 TN elections | AIADMK offers free fridge in full manifesto

CHENNAI: After announcing its poll promises in phases, the AIADMK on Tuesday released its full manifesto for the 2026 Assembly election, promising a range of welfare measures, including free refrigerators for all rice ration cardholders, and one kg of dal and one litre of cooking oil free of cost to all eligible households.
Among highlights of the 297-point manifesto announced by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami are the proposal to increase the reservation for government school students in higher education to 10% from the present 7.5%. It also reiterated earlier promises such as three free LPG cylinders per year and Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to families of Jallikattu bull tamers who die during the sport.
The party outlined several welfare schemes for women, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance, two-wheelers on subsidy for working women, and continuation of marriage assistance schemes. Social security pensions are to be increased to Rs 2,000, while a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 per family has also been proposed to offset rising costs.
For farmers, it promises 100% subsidy for solar pump sets for new agricultural electricity connections without the need to wait for electric poles. It also proposed fixing the minimum support price for paddy at Rs 3,500 per quintal and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.
Other welfare measures include accident insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh for fishermen who meet with accidents at sea or die without access to medical care, and a free accident insurance scheme for unorganised vehicle drivers.
The manifesto said the gold Thali and marriage assistance schemes for women would be revived, with the addition of free silk dhotis, shirts, and sarees to benefit poor families and weavers. The fixed deposit under the Girl Child Protection Scheme will be doubled to Rs 1,00,000 from Rs 50,000.
Measures to enhance women’s safety include expansion of the Kavalan app and Amma patrol vehicles from Chennai to other cities.
It also proposes converting all city buses into electric vehicles, revising the common usage electricity tariff for apartment residents, and providing subsidies of Rs 30,000 for 1 kilowatt and Rs 60,000 for 2 kilowatts rooftop solar installations.
To improve connectivity, free WiFi will be provided in major cities and tourist centres.
For police personnel, the manifesto promised weekly rotational leave, an increase in washing allowance from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, and extension of food allowance of Rs 200 per day to districts outside Chennai, where Rs 300 per day is currently provided.
Releasing the manifesto, Palaniswami criticised the DMK, alleging corruption, rising taxes, and deterioration in law and order under its government.
The manifesto contains nearly 300 announcements, covering sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, welfare, and public services.
Free fridge for rice card holders
1 kg dal and 1 litre cooking oil free for eligible households
Girl Child Protection Scheme deposit increased to Rs 1,00,000
10% quota for govt school students in hr education (from 7.5%)
Revision of common electricity tariff for apartments
Subsidy of Rs 30,000 (1 kW) and Rs 60,000 (2 kW) for rooftop solar panels
Rs 25 lakh accident insurance for fishermen
100% subsidy for solar pump sets for farmers without waiting for electricity connections
Free WiFi in major cities and tourist centres
Expansion of Kavalan app and Amma patrol for women’s safety
Weekly rotational leave for police personnel