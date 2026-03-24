2026 TN elections | AIADMK offers free fridge in full manifesto

Among highlights of the 297-point manifesto announced by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami are the proposal to increase the reservation for government school students in higher education to 10% from the present 7.5%. It also reiterated earlier promises such as three free LPG cylinders per year and Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to families of Jallikattu bull tamers who die during the sport.

The party outlined several welfare schemes for women, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance, two-wheelers on subsidy for working women, and continuation of marriage assistance schemes. Social security pensions are to be increased to Rs 2,000, while a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 per family has also been proposed to offset rising costs.