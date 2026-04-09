2026 TN elections | 'Zero BJP' campaign launched in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a politically significant move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu Coordination Committee of the All India People's Movement on Thursday launched the "Zero BJP" campaign at a press meet held at the Chennai Press Club in Chepauk, aiming to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from winning any seat in the state.
The campaign aims to ensure that the BJP secures no seats in the 234-member Assembly. One of the organisers, economist Dr Parakala Prabhakar, said the initiative aims to unite intellectuals, civil society groups, social activists, and democratic forces to counter what they described as threats to India's pluralism and federal structure.
Former judge Hari Paranthaman, speaking at the event, drew comparisons to global instances of discrimination, alleging that just as Adolf Hitler targeted Jews and former US President Donald Trump took a hardline stance against Iran, the BJP harbours hatred towards Muslims in India.
He also referred to issues such as the Thirupparankundram controversy, the rejection of the Madurai Metro Rail project, and the Union Government's refusal to accept the Keezhadi excavation findings. He said these factors would lead the people of Tamil Nadu to give a 'zero' mandate to the BJP in the upcoming elections.
Speakers criticised the BJP-led Union Government, accusing it of weakening democratic institutions, disturbing religious harmony, and contributing to economic distress.
Raising concerns over electoral transparency, the organisers alleged irregularities in previous elections and cautioned against possible malpractices in the upcoming polls. They announced the launch of a "Zero BJP" website with a dedicated "Fair Election 17C" section to publish polling booth data.
The organisers also expressed concern over proposed constituency delimitation, stating that it could affect fair political representation for southern states. They warned that even a limited BJP presence in the Assembly could impact Tamil Nadu's social harmony.