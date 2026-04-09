2026 TN elections | 'Zero BJP' campaign launched in Chennai

The campaign aims to ensure that the BJP secures no seats in the 234-member Assembly. One of the organisers, economist Dr Parakala Prabhakar, said the initiative aims to unite intellectuals, civil society groups, social activists, and democratic forces to counter what they described as threats to India's pluralism and federal structure.

Former judge Hari Paranthaman, speaking at the event, drew comparisons to global instances of discrimination, alleging that just as Adolf Hitler targeted Jews and former US President Donald Trump took a hardline stance against Iran, the BJP harbours hatred towards Muslims in India.