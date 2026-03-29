2026 TN elections | Your future, my guarantee: Vijay unveils 10-point youth blueprint

At an event in Nungambakkam, Vijay framed the proposals as a direct social contract with the youth. “This is not just a promise, this is TVK’s guarantee… your brother Vijay’s guarantee,” he said, outlining a mix of welfare support, employment measures and governance reforms aimed at addressing rising aspirations and persistent joblessness.

Central to the plan is a push for a “drug-free Tamil Nadu”, with stringent laws to curb narcotics inflow and usage, backed by a community-based policy and anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges. On education, he proposed an “Education Guarantee Scheme” enabling collateral-free loans of up to Rs 20 lakh to ensure no student drops out due to financial constraints.

Vijay also announced a Tamil Nadu Recruitment Accountability and Transparency Act to enforce a fixed calendar for government hiring and complete appointments within a year. To support those facing delays in employment, the party promised monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,500 for diploma/ITI holders above 25 years.