2026 TN elections | Your future, my guarantee: Vijay unveils 10-point youth blueprint

CHENNAI: Promising jobs, education access and a crackdown on drug abuse, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday unveiled a 10-point youth agenda, declaring it a guarantee to transform opportunities for young people if voted to power in Tamil Nadu.
At an event in Nungambakkam, Vijay framed the proposals as a direct social contract with the youth. “This is not just a promise, this is TVK’s guarantee… your brother Vijay’s guarantee,” he said, outlining a mix of welfare support, employment measures and governance reforms aimed at addressing rising aspirations and persistent joblessness.
Central to the plan is a push for a “drug-free Tamil Nadu”, with stringent laws to curb narcotics inflow and usage, backed by a community-based policy and anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges. On education, he proposed an “Education Guarantee Scheme” enabling collateral-free loans of up to Rs 20 lakh to ensure no student drops out due to financial constraints.
Vijay also announced a Tamil Nadu Recruitment Accountability and Transparency Act to enforce a fixed calendar for government hiring and complete appointments within a year. To support those facing delays in employment, the party promised monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,500 for diploma/ITI holders above 25 years.
An annual internship programme covering five lakh youth will provide stipends of Rs 10,000 for graduates and Rs 8,000 for diploma/ITI holders. To spur entrepreneurship, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 25 lakh will be extended, alongside a “Tamil Employment Credit System” offering incentives to firms that recruit at least 75% local workforce.
Among governance measures, Vijay proposed appointing youth as “Chief Minister’s People Service Associates” in local bodies with a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 to ensure doorstep delivery of services. A Tamil Nadu Youth Advisory Council will also be set up to channel policy inputs.
Additionally, a “Creator-preneur” initiative will support 1.5 lakh youth with seed capital and establish 500 specialised schools.
“Every announcement is aimed at securing the future of Tamil Nadu’s youth,” Vijay said.
• Vijay promises a drug-free Tamil Nadu with strict laws and anti-drug clubs in schools/colleges
• Education Guarantee Scheme: Collateral-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh for higher studies
• Recruitment Transparency Law: Fixed calendar; govt jobs filled within one year
• Unemployment aid: Rs 4,000/month (graduates), Rs 2,500/month (diploma holders above 25)
• Internship programme: 5 lakh youth annually; Rs 10,000 (graduates), Rs 8,000 (diploma) stipend
• Entrepreneurship push: Collateral-free loans up to Rs 25 lakh
• Tamil Employment Credit System: Incentives for firms hiring 75% local workforce
• Youth in governance: “CM’s People Service Associate” roles with Rs 18,000 monthly pay
• Youth Advisory Council: Direct policy input channel to government
• Creator-preneur scheme: Support for 1.5 lakh youth; 500 specialised schools