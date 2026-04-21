2026 TN elections | Won’t allow BJP to weaken Tamil Nadu, says Rahul

Asserting that the DMK, Congress and their allies were protecting the Tamil language, culture and history, Gandhi said, “they (RSS) also know that Tamils could challenge them. “

Underscoring federal principles, Gandhi said every state should have its own voice and representation. “People of each state should run their own state. But, the BJP does not think like this... it believes it is one tradition, one language and one history, “the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said. Rahul said Tamil Nadu should be governed by its people and accused the BJP of “trying to weaken” states. “BJP does not adhere to the Constitution... BJP wants to weaken the states. “