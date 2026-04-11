2026 TN elections | Women empowerment, child wellbeing close to my heart, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

While the women empowerment scheme, which is being replicated in other states in the country will go down in history as a very important programme, the breakfast scheme, aimed at improving the children’s health, has immeasurable benefits, the Chief Minister told PTI in an interview.

"All the schemes that we have implemented in the Dravidian model regime are very important initiatives. However, I would like to say that though we have implemented various schemes, two schemes are close to my heart. They are the women's monthly entitlement scheme and CM's breakfast scheme," he said when asked if he could name schemes, among the slew of welfare programmes being implemented by his government, that gave him immense satisfaction.

"The women's entitlement scheme provides Rs 1,000 per month to the heads of families. When we first announced this scheme as a promise (in 2021 polls), the opposition parties criticised it saying that it could not be implemented at all, that it was announced for elections. But today, the women's rights scheme is the best implemented scheme in India," he said.