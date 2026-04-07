2026 TN elections | Wipe out DMK for disrespecting temples: GK Vasan

TIRUCHY: TMC president GK Vasan on Tuesday urged voters not to support those who do not care about the temples and respect religious sentiments.
Campaigning for Karthikeyan, the AMMK candidate for Tiruvaiyaru, Vasan said, Tamil Nadu needs to wipe out DMK in the upcoming Assembly polls as they have failed to fulfil the promises given to the people when they formed government in 2021.
Cites AIADMK tenure, welfare measures
He said that Edappadi K Palaniswami, when he was the Chief Minister, appointed doctors and nurses even when there was a COVID pandemic, despite there being no adequate funds. "During those times, he served free food three times and even gave Rs 2,500 as Pongal gift to every cardholder," he pointed out.
Targets DMK on law and order, religion
Stating that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated during the DMK government, Vasan said the women are not safe in Tamil Nadu, and so the women should come forward to remove DMK in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Meanwhile, Vasan said that Tiruvaiyaru is famous for temples, but the DMK, which does not care about the temple and fails to respect the religious sentiments, is coming to the people to seek votes during the poll times. “You need to wipe out the DMK, which never respects religions,” he said.
He stated that the Union Government has been supporting women to start their self-employment. Several schemes have been implemented for the women, and the DMK is in the practice of opposing the Centre, but still, the Union government supports the state.
Later, Vasan campaigned for the AIADMK candidate Leema Rose in Lalgudi.