2026 TN elections | Wipe out DMK for disrespecting temples: GK Vasan

Targets DMK on law and order, religion

Stating that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated during the DMK government, Vasan said the women are not safe in Tamil Nadu, and so the women should come forward to remove DMK in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Vasan said that Tiruvaiyaru is famous for temples, but the DMK, which does not care about the temple and fails to respect the religious sentiments, is coming to the people to seek votes during the poll times. “You need to wipe out the DMK, which never respects religions,” he said.