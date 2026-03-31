2026 TN elections | Will not spare anyone: Goyal puts DMK in the dock

Unveiling the document titled "The Stalin Government in the Dock of the Accused" at Kamalalayam, the party's state headquarters here, Piyush Goyal described it as not just a chargesheet, but a mirror of misrule, and expressed confidence that voters would convert this into a change sheet in the Assembly elections.

Targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family, he alleged that central agencies had been blocked from acting due to the denial of sanction for prosecution. "Once a new government is sworn in, every rupee looted will be recovered," he said.