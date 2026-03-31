2026 TN elections | Will not spare anyone: Goyal puts DMK in the dock

CHENNAI: "We will not spare anyone — whether it is Stalin, Udhayanidhi, Sabareesan or Kanimozhi," Union Minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu poll in-charge Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, releasing a chargesheet against the DMK regime and backing it with what he called hard data on crime, corruption and governance failures.
Unveiling the document titled "The Stalin Government in the Dock of the Accused" at Kamalalayam, the party's state headquarters here, Piyush Goyal described it as not just a chargesheet, but a mirror of misrule, and expressed confidence that voters would convert this into a change sheet in the Assembly elections.
Targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family, he alleged that central agencies had been blocked from acting due to the denial of sanction for prosecution. "Once a new government is sworn in, every rupee looted will be recovered," he said.
He also made a direct pitch to the judiciary. "I will appeal to the Supreme Court to expedite all pending corruption cases against the DMK men. The people of Tamil Nadu are expecting justice, and early verdicts will ensure accountability and secure the future of the State, " he said.
Citing figures, Goyal claimed Pocso cases rose from 4,968 in 2022 to 6,969 in 2024, while drug-related offences increased by 51 per cent. He alleged that over 8,900 murders were reported in the past five years, and 32 custodial deaths remained uninvestigated. Crimes against Scheduled Castes, he said, rose from 1,377 in 2021 to 1,921 in 2023.
On corruption, he referred to alleged irregularities in sand mining worth Rs 4,700 crore and claimed a Rs 1 lakh crore scam in the liquor sector, besides flagging issues in highways and municipal administration. He further said Tamil Nadu's total debt had crossed Rs 10.7 lakh crore and alleged that 70 per cent of the DMK's poll promises remained unfulfilled.
Asserting that the NDA, led in the State by Edappadi K Palaniswami and backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would provide stable governance, Goyal said the double-engine government would restore economic growth and administrative credibility.
On seat-sharing and candidates, he said, "The party will take a call at the appropriate time. Discussions are under way and responsibilities will be announced soon."
Piyush Goyal also chaired a meeting of the party's State core committee, attended by senior leaders including Nainar Nagenthran, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan and K Annamalai, where discussions centred on finalising the candidates' list and fine-tuning the election campaign strategy.