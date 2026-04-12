2026 TN elections | Will launch aggressive campaign in Edappadi, says Aadhav Arjuna amid candidate row

Focusing on Edappadi, Aadhav alleged that the candidate had been lured away after accepting money and blamed Palaniswami. “This is a betrayal of the party and an assault on democratic norms. Attempts are being made to eliminate political competition through inducements,” he said.

He asserted that TVK would intensify its campaign in Edappadi and take the issue directly to voters. “We will conduct a strong and sustained campaign in the constituency and expose such practices before the people,” he said.

On whether the party would support an independent candidate in Edappadi, Aadhav said the decision would be taken by Vijay after consultations, reiterating that TVK would rely on integrity and direct outreach rather than monetary influence.