2026 TN elections | Will launch aggressive campaign in Edappadi, says Aadhav Arjuna amid candidate row

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will mount an aggressive campaign in the Edappadi Assembly constituency, where its candidate has gone missing and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is in the fray, its election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters after canvassing in Villivakkam here, Aadhav said TVK, led by C Joseph Vijay, had announced candidates for all 234 constituencies but would now effectively be contesting 233 seats following the sudden disappearance of its Edappadi nominee, Arun Kumar.
Police have registered a case and are probing whether the candidate was abducted or unlawfully detained, he said, adding that the episode had triggered concern across political circles.
Focusing on Edappadi, Aadhav alleged that the candidate had been lured away after accepting money and blamed Palaniswami. “This is a betrayal of the party and an assault on democratic norms. Attempts are being made to eliminate political competition through inducements,” he said.
He asserted that TVK would intensify its campaign in Edappadi and take the issue directly to voters. “We will conduct a strong and sustained campaign in the constituency and expose such practices before the people,” he said.
On whether the party would support an independent candidate in Edappadi, Aadhav said the decision would be taken by Vijay after consultations, reiterating that TVK would rely on integrity and direct outreach rather than monetary influence.