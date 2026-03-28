2026 TN elections | Why was Vijay's Perambur campaign rally denied? GCC responds

Vijay was scheduled to launch his campaign rally at Mullai Nagar area on Saturday (March 28). However, permission for the event was reportedly denied at the last moment, preventing it from taking place.

Following this, Vijay took to social media and criticised the situation. He alleged that a trench had been suddenly dug at the venue and iron barricades were installed a day before the event. Calling it a “fascist attack on democracy,” he questioned how such obstructions appeared overnight and accused the ruling party of being fearful of his political movement.