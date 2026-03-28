2026 TN elections | Why was Vijay's Perambur campaign rally denied? GCC responds

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has denied allegations made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay that his election campaign rally in Perambur's Mullai Nagar junction was deliberately obstructed.
Vijay was scheduled to launch his campaign rally at Mullai Nagar area on Saturday (March 28). However, permission for the event was reportedly denied at the last moment, preventing it from taking place.
Following this, Vijay took to social media and criticised the situation. He alleged that a trench had been suddenly dug at the venue and iron barricades were installed a day before the event. Calling it a “fascist attack on democracy,” he questioned how such obstructions appeared overnight and accused the ruling party of being fearful of his political movement.
In response, the Chennai Corporation issued an official clarification rejecting these claims. According to the statement, no new work was undertaken by the Corporation at the specified location, and reports suggesting deliberate action to block the meeting were “false and misleading.”
The Corporation further clarified that the only work carried out in the area was a minor repair by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to fix an unexpected leak in a drinking water pipeline. Officials stated that the repair was limited in scope, completed quickly, and not connected to the political event.
Authorities also emphasised that the denial of permission for the campaign was unrelated to the repair work. They added that the reasons for rejecting the request had already been clearly outlined in the order issued by the Election Returning Officer (ERO).