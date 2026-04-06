2026 TN elections | Who reaps Tamil Nadu’s taxes, asks Stalin

CHENNAI: Where does the tax money paid by Tamil Nadu to the Union government go, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin asked on Sunday, mounting a sharp counter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal and defending the State’s fiscal and development record.
Addressing campaign meetings in Madurai after introducing candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), Stalin rejected Piyush Goyal’s criticism that Tamil Nadu lacked development projects and faced mounting debt. “Without any understanding, Goyal has claimed there are no schemes in Tamil Nadu and asked where the government’s money is going. Every rupee of the State government is spent for the people of Tamil Nadu, “he said.
Raising questions on fiscal federalism, Stalin said: “How much of the taxes we contribute is returned to us, and how much is allocated to BJP-ruled states? Can this be made public?” He framed the issue as one of equity, arguing that Tamil Nadu deserved a fair share of central allocations.
In a sharp political swipe, he added, “A student who has failed in all subjects cannot lecture the class topper. First secure a pass mark, then speak about Tamil Nadu,” and questioned the BJP’s authority to comment on financial management, citing concerns over the national economy and the weakening rupee.
Positioning the electoral contest as “Tamil Nadu versus Delhi”, Stalin urged voters to support the Secular Progressive Alliance.
He accused the NDA of attempting to distort Tamil Nadu’s DNA and promoting a divisive model that would undermine social harmony. “The Dravidian model stands for inclusive growth and communal harmony, “he said.
Meanwhile, DMK Stalin said at a public meeting that “If loyalty had a form, it would be Bahubali’s Kattappa; if betrayal had a form, it would be Palaniswami.”
Referring to remarks made about his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said such claims were blatantly false and not supported by historical records. He pointed out that leaders across parties had acknowledged Karunanidhi’s role during the passing of K Kamaraj. “If those allegations were true, they would have surfaced as controversies then. There is no such evidence,” he said.