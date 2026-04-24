2026 TN elections | Voting ends; Model Code of Conduct relaxed in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With polling completed across Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission has relaxed the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), withdrawing flying squads and permanent surveillance teams that were in place during the election period, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Election observers are currently verifying voting details recorded in all booths. If any irregularities are found, recommendations will be made to the Election Commission regarding possible re-polling. The Commission has stated that, so far, no re-polling is required at any polling station.
A historic 85.15% per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections held on April 23.
Meanwhile, a total of 62 counting centres have been set up across the state, with three layers of security — including paramilitary forces and local police — in place. The counting and declaration of results will be on May 4.
The Election Commission had announced the poll date in advance, following which the Model Code of Conduct came into force. To prevent the distribution of money and gifts to voters, flying squads and permanent surveillance teams conducted vehicle checks and maintained strict vigil, while restrictions were imposed on the transport of large sums of cash.
Political parties engaged in a whirlwind campaign, with a four-pronged contest between the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, Seeman's NTK, and the newcomer, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).