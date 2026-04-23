2026 TN elections | Voters protest against cops action in Manapparai

It is said that the polling booth (No 225) located at Government Primary School at Vellayakonpatti in Manapparai constituency was seen with functionaries from political parties wooing the voters when the SP S Selvarathinam came for inspection. Soon, the SP asked them to move from the spot but the political functionaries argued with the police. This resulted in a mild lathi charge to remove them.

On seeing this, the DMK functionary Shanmugamurthi intervened and argued with the police, but the police secured and took him to the police station.