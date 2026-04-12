2026 TN elections | Vote for AIADMK will only benefit BJP, says Thiruma

VILLUPURAM: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday urged AIADMK supporters to vote for DMK’s rising sun, stating that those who wish to protect the social justice legacy of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa should not support the alliance with the BJP.
Campaigning in Vikravandi, Thirumavalavan criticised the AIADMK’s current political stance, alleging that its alignment with the BJP contradicts the positions held during Jayalalithaa’s tenure. He claimed that a return of the AIADMK to power would benefit only the BJP.
He said the election was not just about the victory of a DMK candidate, but also about the success of the alliance partners. He urged cadres to reach out to voters and seek support collectively for the alliance in the current election.
He alleged that the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol no longer reflected the legacy of J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran, and claimed it was now aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
He said his party remained committed to its alliance with the DMK on ideological grounds, despite political alternatives.