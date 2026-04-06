2026 TN elections | Vinoth Gandhi steps aside, leaves Ranipet seat to father Minister R Gandhi

CHENNAI: In a notable development ahead of the Assembly election, Vinoth Gandhi, son of Minister R Gandhi, has stepped aside from contesting the Ranipet constituency, allowing his father to enter the fray.
Vinoth Gandhi, who was earlier announced as the DMK’s official candidate, made the announcement on Monday — the last day for filing nominations — through a post on social media.
He expressed gratitude to DMK president MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for giving him the opportunity to contest.
“However, considering my father’s strong desire to contest once again, I have decided to respectfully step aside and return this opportunity to him,” he said.
He also thanked party cadres and supporters for their encouragement, adding that he remains committed to public service and is confident about future opportunities.
Vinoth Gandhi currently serves as the State deputy secretary of the DMK Environment Wing.
With his decision, Minister R Gandhi is set to contest from Ranipet, resolving the brief tussle over candidature within the family.
Meanwhile, the two Ministers — Mano Thangaraj and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj — have not been fielded in the upcoming election.