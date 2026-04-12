2026 TN elections | Vijay’s repeated campaign retreats jolt TVK; cash crunch leaves cadre in the lurch

CHENNAI: A series of last-minute campaign cancellations by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay has triggered unease within the party, with candidates and grassroots functionaries warning that the absence of sustained on-ground mobilisation could blunt its electoral prospects.
Scheduled appearances in Villivakkam (March 30), T Nagar (April 6), Saidapet (April 7), and subsequent programmes in Cuddalore and Gummidipoondi were all called off despite prior police and Election Commission clearances, TVK sources said. Party sources maintained that the Gummidipoondi event has been deferred to April 19 owing to fresh procedural requirements, including renewed permissions. On Sunday, Vijay will be campaigning in Kanniyakumari as planned.
The repeated withdrawals, however, have unsettled the cadre at a critical juncture in the campaign. With rival parties intensifying outreach across constituencies, TVK workers say they are struggling to compensate for the lack of the party's principal campaigner.
"We are doing everything possible within our limited organisational strength and financial capacity, but without Vijay's presence, it is difficult to shift voter sentiment decisively," a candidate from western Tamil Nadu told DT Next.
The cancellations have also dampened expectations among senior leaders. Vijay was slated to campaign for general secretaries Aadhav Arjuna in Villivakkam and N Anand in T Nagar. "Even a brief appearance could have altered the momentum. We were relying on that," said a district secretary.
Disquiet runs deeper among candidates who entered the fray with significant personal stakes. "Many of us have stretched beyond our means, through loans or by selling assets, anticipating an intensive campaign led by Vijay. In his absence, the contest has become considerably tougher," a state-level functionary who is also a candidate told this correspondent.
The concern is visible even in Perambur, where Vijay is contesting. Local organisers said district secretary Siva has been leading the campaign efforts on the ground. "He is working around the clock, even liquidating personal assets, but the leader's absence is clearly felt," said another candidate.
In constituencies such as Tiruchy East, party insiders concede they are trailing key rivals, particularly the DMK. "We relied heavily on Vijay's appeal. Depending solely on a last-minute message may not suffice. Either he is being misinformed or shielded from ground realities," another candidate added.
Amid mounting criticism, Vijay, in a message to cadre on Saturday, urged intensified grassroots mobilisation. "My dear friends who reside in my heart, your contribution to this journey of change is invaluable. As polling day approaches, I urge all functionaries and supporters to step into the field and work tirelessly," he said.
Vijay appealed to the party cadre to meet people door-to-door twice a day. "This election is not just ours but one for generational change. Let us unite to uphold democracy and build true people's governance," the statement added.