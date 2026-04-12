2026 TN elections | Vijay’s repeated campaign retreats jolt TVK; cash crunch leaves cadre in the lurch

Scheduled appearances in Villivakkam (March 30), T Nagar (April 6), Saidapet (April 7), and subsequent programmes in Cuddalore and Gummidipoondi were all called off despite prior police and Election Commission clearances, TVK sources said. Party sources maintained that the Gummidipoondi event has been deferred to April 19 owing to fresh procedural requirements, including renewed permissions. On Sunday, Vijay will be campaigning in Kanniyakumari as planned.

The repeated withdrawals, however, have unsettled the cadre at a critical juncture in the campaign. With rival parties intensifying outreach across constituencies, TVK workers say they are struggling to compensate for the lack of the party's principal campaigner.