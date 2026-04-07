2026 TN elections | Vijay’s nominations cleared in Perambur, Tiruchy East amid objections

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay’s nomination papers for both Perambur and Tiruchy East Assembly constituencies were accepted on Tuesday after scrutiny, despite objections raised by rival candidates.
Vijay had filed nominations from both constituencies and later submitted an updated affidavit for Perambur. During scrutiny, candidates from other parties questioned aspects of his affidavit, including asset disclosures and notarisation. However, the Returning Officer (RO) of Perambur declared the nomination valid.
Nominations approved after scrutiny
“The nomination is accepted. Those raising objections must submit supporting evidence for their allegations,” the RO said, directing objectors to formally substantiate their claims.
The acceptance of Vijay’s papers in Tiruchy East was also confirmed without delay.
TVK general secretary N Anand’s nomination papers were accepted in T Nagar constituency. Another leader and general secretary for election campaign management, Aadhav Arjuna, saw his nomination cleared after nearly an hour of scrutiny, following multiple objections from opposition candidates.
Election officials maintained that due process was followed in all cases, with objections recorded and addressed as per norms before final decisions were announced.