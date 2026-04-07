2026 TN elections | Vijay’s namesakes file papers in both seats

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay may be playing safe by contesting in two seats, Perambur and Tiruchy East. However, his name may not be the only “Vijay” on the EVM ballot box, as namesake independents are in the fray in both seats.
In Perambur, an independent candidate named G Vijay has also filed his nomination. The constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with DMK’s RD Sekhar, PMK’s M Thilakabama, and NTK’s S Vetritamilan also in the fray.
Adding to the list of contenders, a Chennai-based independent named Vijay submitted his papers on the last day of nominations, Monday, to contest the Tiruchy East seat. TVK chief Vijay is set to face DMK’s sitting MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj, AIADMK’s G Rajasekaran, NTK’s Krishnaswami and a namesake from his second constituency.
Election officials have confirmed that all candidates, including the namesakes, will be listed on the electronic voting machines once their applications pass scrutiny, with appropriate identifiers to avoid voter confusion.