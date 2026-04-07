2026 TN elections | Vijay’s namesakes file papers in both seats

Namesakes add confusion to Vijay’s dual-seat battle

Adding to the list of contenders, a Chennai-based independent named Vijay submitted his papers on the last day of nominations, Monday, to contest the Tiruchy East seat. TVK chief Vijay is set to face DMK’s sitting MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj, AIADMK’s G Rajasekaran, NTK’s Krishnaswami and a namesake from his second constituency.

Election officials have confirmed that all candidates, including the namesakes, will be listed on the electronic voting machines once their applications pass scrutiny, with appropriate identifiers to avoid voter confusion.